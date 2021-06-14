Monday, June 14, 2021  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Punjab to announce Rs2,600b budget today

Govt says it won't impose any new tax

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

The Punjab government will announce the Rs2,600 provincial budget for fiscal year 2021-22 today (Monday).

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht will present the budget in the provincial assembly in Lahore.

The budget will include a special package for industries and a number of public welfare schemes, according to a spokesman for the Punjab Finance Department.

It aims to expand the provision of Health Sahulat Cards to 100% population by December 2021.

A 10% increase has been proposed in salaries and pensions of government employees.

The provincial government will receive Rs1,690 billion from the federation. It plans to spend Rs560 billion on development programmes.

Finance Minister Bakht says the budget aims to boost the economic growth.

The government expects collection of Rs360 billion from provincial sources the next year, according to the minister.

Of these Rs360 billion, Rs260 billion are likely to be collected in taxes and duties.

Bakht says the government will not impose any new tax in the budget.

