Pakistan regulator reduces electricity price for a month

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has reduced the price of electricity by 44 paisas per unit, it announced Monday.

The reduction was made on account of fuel price adjustment for the month of April.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency had requested Nepra to reduce the tariff by 84 paisa per unit.

Prior to this, the K-Electric had requested the regulator to increase the tariff by Rs2.5 per unit. The request was made in view of fuel adjustment from January to April.

Last month, the federal cabinet approved an increase of Rs1.72 per unit in the power tariff.

The decision was made on account of three different quarterly price adjustments.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.