Pakistan petrol price increased to Rs110.69 per litre

Pakistan has increased the petrol price by Rs2.13 per litre. It now costs Rs110.69.

The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs1.79, taking it to Rs112.55, while light diesel costs Rs79.68.

Kerosene oil now costs Rs81.89 after an increase of 89 paisas.

The prices will be enforced for 15 days starting June 16.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had recommended an increase of Rs4.20 per litre in petrol and Rs3.50 in diesel prices.

Pakistan revises petroleum prices every 15 days. OGRA submits its recommendations to PM Imran Khan and he makes the final decision.

