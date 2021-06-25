Friday, June 25, 2021  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Pakistan flour supply disrupted amid strike by mill owners

Prices shoot up in many cities

Posted: Jun 25, 2021
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The supply of flour has been disrupted in various cities across Pakistan due to a strike against proposed taxes by the Flour Mills Association.

The price of flour has gone up since the disruption in supply.

According to mill owner Chaudhry Shafiq, 1,500 flour mills across the country will remain closed from Friday.

The Federal Board of Revenue earlier announced that the minimum tax rate on flour mills will be 0.25% of their turnover.

It prompted mill owners across the country to stop supply.

In Faisalabad, 60 flour mills have been shut down, after which the supply of flour in the city has been disrupted. The price of a 20kg bag has gone up by Rs250.

A strike has been called in Vehari and Mansehra as well.

Flour mill owners say the strike will continue until the tax is abolished.

