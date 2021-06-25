Friday, June 25, 2021  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Money

Pakistan debt program not suspended: IMF

Asks the country for reforms in tax and energy sectors

SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The International Monetary Fund has not suspended Pakistan’s debt programme, its Communications Director Jerry Rice.

He dispelled the impression of suspending the programme in a virtual press briefing in Washington.

“And we will continue to support Pakistan for sustainable development,” Rice said. “However, in order to address the problems facing the Pakistani economy, reforms in the tax and energy sectors are needed.”

The IMF wanted Pakistan to impose additional income tax of Rs150 billion and increase the price of electricity by Rs4.95 in the recent budget. The Pakistani government, however, rejected the demand.

The sixth and seventh economic review talks with the IMF are likely to take place in September this year, according to Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen.

IMF bailout
 
