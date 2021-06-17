Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

National Saving Schemes interest rates go up

The new rates are applicable from June 17

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago

The interest or profit rate on National Savings Schemes has been increased, according to Ministry of Finance a notification on Thursday.

The rate of interest on 10-year Defense Savings Certificates has been increased from 9.29% to 9.35%.

The rate of return on regular income savings certificates has been increased from 8.64% to 8.76%.

The rate of return on six-month short-term savings certificates has been increased from 7.14% to 7.20%.

Also read: Pakistanis can earn 1% more on national savings schemes as rates go up

There are no changes on Special Savings Certificates and Savings Accounts will maintain interest rates.

Behbood, pensioners and martyr family certificates rates has also been kept unchanged.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NATIONAL SAVINGS CERTIFICATES
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
pakistan economic survey 2021, economic survey of pakistan 2020 2021, economic survey of pakistan 2020 21 summary, economic survey 2021 highlights, economic survey 2021 budget, economic survey of pakistan data, economic survey of pakistan 2021, economic survey of pakistan 2020-2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Suzuki Alto may become cheaper by Rs100,000
Suzuki Alto may become cheaper by Rs100,000
From austerity to growth: PTI presents Rs8,400b Budget 2021-22
From austerity to growth: PTI presents Rs8,400b Budget 2021-22
Is Bitcoin trading halal?
Is Bitcoin trading halal?
Budget 2021-22: Sindh increases salaries, minimum wage and pension
Budget 2021-22: Sindh increases salaries, minimum wage and pension
Budget 2021-22: Minimum wage increased from Rs17,500 to Rs20,000
Budget 2021-22: Minimum wage increased from Rs17,500 to Rs20,000
Punjab Budget 2021-22: Education gets the biggest share
Punjab Budget 2021-22: Education gets the biggest share
Pakistan central bank limits free online transfers to 25,000/month
Pakistan central bank limits free online transfers to 25,000/month
Pakistan petrol price increased to Rs110.69 per litre
Pakistan petrol price increased to Rs110.69 per litre
Economic Survey 2021: How the PTI government performed
Economic Survey 2021: How the PTI government performed
How Pakistan plans to create two million jobs
How Pakistan plans to create two million jobs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.