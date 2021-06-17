National Saving Schemes interest rates go up

The interest or profit rate on National Savings Schemes has been increased, according to Ministry of Finance a notification on Thursday.

The rate of interest on 10-year Defense Savings Certificates has been increased from 9.29% to 9.35%.

The rate of return on regular income savings certificates has been increased from 8.64% to 8.76%.

The rate of return on six-month short-term savings certificates has been increased from 7.14% to 7.20%.

There are no changes on Special Savings Certificates and Savings Accounts will maintain interest rates.

Behbood, pensioners and martyr family certificates rates has also been kept unchanged.