Govt proposes Rs2,200 billion for development projects

Not enough funds allocated to health, education sectors: Bilawal

Posted: Jun 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has that said that Rs 2200 billion for development projects have been proposed for the next financial year.

Umar said that Rs900 billion would be spent on power and road projects in the next fiscal year, which would be 40% of the total development budget.

Another 31% has been proposed to be spent on social sectors including health, education and environment. Meanwhile, 10% development budget has been proposed for water projects and 5% for agriculture, industry and information sectors.

Umar said that funds for higher education is proposed at Rs 44 billion, which includes 105 universities and 120 projects, in addition to Rs5 billion for various scholarships, which will be provided to teachers and students.

He further said that Rs85 billion have been allocated for three major dams: Dia Mir Bhasha, Mohmand and Dasu dams.

He claimed that the government plans to carry out development work on 200,000 acres of land in the next two years. He added that 300,000 acres of land will be farmed in the next three years in an effort to reduce imports.

The government has allocated Rs25 billion for water in Sindh. Funds have been set aside for small dams in Balochistan and Punjab.

A budget of more than Rs 500 billion will be presented for Balochistan on June 18 by the provincial finance minister Zahoor Buledi. About Rs150 billion will be allocated for the development budget. The non-development budget will be Rs 350 billion, while the budget deficit has been estimated at Rs40 and Rs50 billion.

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed reservations over the decisions of the National Economic Council.

He said that more funds should be allocated in the budget for the health and education sectors, adding that allocating only Rs30 billion for the health sector is tantamount to leaving the people at the mercy of the coronavirus pandemic.

