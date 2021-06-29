FBR doesn’t have powers to make arrests: Shaukat Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the authority to arrest people has been taken from the Federal Board of Revenue.

He, however, clarified that those earning more than Rs25 million a year will be arrested if they do not pay taxes.

Meanwhile, he added that the committee will take action against more than 250 million non-taxpayers.

“I will head that committee,” Tarin said. “We have made many concessions and now we will arrest them. But first, there will be a third-party audit.”

He presented a motion for the approval of the finance bill, which was approved after 172 votes went in favor of it, while 138 were against it.

Tarin said that government did not impose any new indirect taxes.

He praised the present government for taking the cause of the poor seriously for the first time in the country’s history. He said four million people will get homes and health cards.

He added that the lack of spending on agriculture has pushed up food prices. Funds worth Rs63 billion have been set aside for agriculture and a total of Rs 150 billion will be spent on agriculture.

“Reducing food prices is possible only with the development of agriculture,” he added.

He added that fertiliser tax exemptions were also not abolished in the new budget.

He said that the present government was forced to go to the IMF because of the deficit left by previous governments.