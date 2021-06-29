Tuesday, June 29, 2021  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

FBR doesn’t have powers to make arrests: Shaukat Tarin

Finance Bill 2021 passed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Online

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the authority to arrest people has been taken from the Federal Board of Revenue.

He, however, clarified that those earning more than Rs25 million a year will be arrested if they do not pay taxes.

Meanwhile, he added that the committee will take action against more than 250 million non-taxpayers.

“I will head that committee,” Tarin said. “We have made many concessions and now we will arrest them. But first, there will be a third-party audit.”

He presented a motion for the approval of the finance bill, which was approved after 172 votes went in favor of it, while 138 were against it.

Tarin said that government did not impose any new indirect taxes.

He praised the present government for taking the cause of the poor seriously for the first time in the country’s history. He said four million people will get homes and health cards.

He added that the lack of spending on agriculture has pushed up food prices. Funds worth Rs63 billion have been set aside for agriculture and a total of Rs 150 billion will be spent on agriculture.

“Reducing food prices is possible only with the development of agriculture,” he added.

He added that fertiliser tax exemptions were also not abolished in the new budget.

He said that the present government was forced to go to the IMF because of the deficit left by previous governments.

FaceBook WhatsApp
budget 2021-22 Finance Bill shaukat tarin
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Budget 2021-22 detail, Budget 2021-22, Budget 2021, Budget 2021 Latest Update , Budget 2021 update , Budget 2021 detail , Pakistan budget 2021-22,Pakistan budget 2021, Sindh budget 2021, Punjab budget 2021, KP budget 2021, Baluchistan Budget 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
SECP imposes Rs4b fine on B4U Global
SECP imposes Rs4b fine on B4U Global
Proton Saga review: The cheapest sedan in Pakistan
Proton Saga review: The cheapest sedan in Pakistan
Gold price rises in Pakistan
Gold price rises in Pakistan
Suzuki Cultus may get cheaper by Rs150,000
Suzuki Cultus may get cheaper by Rs150,000
How much will a five-minute phone call cost now?
How much will a five-minute phone call cost now?
PABC becomes the second-largest private offering in Pakistan
PABC becomes the second-largest private offering in Pakistan
Dollar price reaches four-month high in Pakistan
Dollar price reaches four-month high in Pakistan
Is PTI's latest budget pro-people or not?
Is PTI’s latest budget pro-people or not?
Five-minute call tax: Pakistan telecom operators may withdraw call offers
Five-minute call tax: Pakistan telecom operators may withdraw call offers
Pakistan debt program not suspended: IMF
Pakistan debt program not suspended: IMF
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.