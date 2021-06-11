Friday, June 11, 2021  | 29 Shawwal, 1442
Budget 2021-22: Minimum wage increased from Rs17,500 to Rs20,000

Salaries and pensions increased by 10%

Posted: Jun 11, 2021
Posted: Jun 11, 2021

The government has increased the minimum wage from Rs17,500 per month to Rs. 20,000.  

Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday presented the budget for the next financial year 2021-22.

Introducing the budget, the Finance Minister said that low-income earners have been affected more by inflation. In order to reduce the burden of inflation, the minimum wage has been increased from Rs. 17,500 to Rs20,000 per month.

The finance minister said that the salaries of government employees are being increased by 10% and the pensions of retired employees will be increased by 10% from July 1.

