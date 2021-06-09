Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

Balochistan to unveil budget on June 18

It is expected to exceed Rs500 billion

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago

Provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi has said that the budget of over Rs500 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22 will be presented on June 18.

The development budget is likely to be Rs150 billion, non-development budget Rs350 billion with an expected deficit of Rs40 billion to Rs50 billion.

According to the finance department, the budget will focus on employment, water, and health sectors, while the federal government has approved development schemes worth Rs 162 billion.

It should be noted that the budget 2021-22 will be presented on Friday, June 11.

On the other hand, the provincial budgets of Punjab and Sindh are likely to be presented on June 14 and 15, respectively.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan Budget
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
motorcycle pizza shop, motorcycle pizza delivery, motorcycle pizza cutter, motorcycle pizza, asan karobar karne ka tarika, asan karobar in karachi, business ideas in pakistan 2021, pakistan business ideas, samaa tv live, samaa news live, pakistan news live, pizza on wheels, pizza on stove, wood fired pizza oven, wood fired oven
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
This Karachi man sells pizzas on motorcycle, earns Rs12,000 daily
This Karachi man sells pizzas on motorcycle, earns Rs12,000 daily
Pakistan achieves compliant rating for 31 FATF recommendations: minister
Pakistan achieves compliant rating for 31 FATF recommendations: minister
Top businesses in Pakistan: IT, construction, real estate
Top businesses in Pakistan: IT, construction, real estate
SBP eases restrictions for banks to invest in real estate
SBP eases restrictions for banks to invest in real estate
Should Pakistanis abroad invest in their home country?
Should Pakistanis abroad invest in their home country?
Pakistan regulator reduces electricity price for a month
Pakistan regulator reduces electricity price for a month
Pakistan to increase development spending by 38%: finance minister
Pakistan to increase development spending by 38%: finance minister
SECP amends regulations to promote real estate activity in Pakistan
SECP amends regulations to promote real estate activity in Pakistan
Why Pakistan should widen its tax base
Why Pakistan should widen its tax base
Govt proposes Rs2,200 billion for development projects
Govt proposes Rs2,200 billion for development projects
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.