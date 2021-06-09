Balochistan to unveil budget on June 18

Provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi has said that the budget of over Rs500 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22 will be presented on June 18.

The development budget is likely to be Rs150 billion, non-development budget Rs350 billion with an expected deficit of Rs40 billion to Rs50 billion.

According to the finance department, the budget will focus on employment, water, and health sectors, while the federal government has approved development schemes worth Rs 162 billion.

It should be noted that the budget 2021-22 will be presented on Friday, June 11.

On the other hand, the provincial budgets of Punjab and Sindh are likely to be presented on June 14 and 15, respectively.

