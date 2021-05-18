Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Money

Pakistan reduces profit rates on National Savings schemes

They will be applicable from May 19

Posted: May 18, 2021
Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

The government has reduced profit rates on National Savings schemes, the Ministry of Finance said in a notification Tuesday.

The profit on Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts and Pensioners Benefit Accounts has been reduced to 11.04% from 11.52%, according to the notification.

The government has reduced the profit on Regular Income Certificates by Rs600 to Rs7,200.

Short-term Savings Certificates worth Rs500,000 have their profit slashed by Rs500, the notification read. People having these certificates will now get Rs36,500.

Special Savings Accounts will yield 9% profit, instead of 9.2%. The yearly profit on Defence Savings Certificates will remain the same.

The new profit rates will be applicable from May 19, 2021.

