Pakistan petroleum prices to remain unchanged for next 15 days

Prices haven't been increased since April 16
The prices of petroleum products will remain unchanged in Pakistan for the next 15 days, the finance ministry said Monday.
Ogra had proposed increasing high-speed diesel by Rs4.36 but Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to keep the prices unchanged.
A litre of petrol is currently being sold for Rs108.56, while that of high-speed diesel for Rs110.69. The government has not increased the prices of petroleum products since April 16.
Pakistan revises petroleum prices every 15 days.