Pakistan officially added to Amazon’s sellers list

Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce platform, has officially added Pakistan to the list of its approved sellers. This means Pakistanis have access to the world’s largest online market where they can sell their products and, if they get it right, make a fortune.

“Amazon has confirmed that Pakistan has been added to its Sellers’ List. It is a big accomplishment for our e-commerce and will open up vast opportunities for a new breed of young entrepreneurs. We congratulate everyone involved,” tweeted Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment.

To be eligible to sell on Amazon, a person needs to be a resident of the approved countries, have a valid phone number, and an internationally chargeable credit card.