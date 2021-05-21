Friday, May 21, 2021  | 8 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Video

Pakistan officially added to Amazon’s sellers list

Pakistanis can now sell products on the biggest online market

SAMAA | - Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce platform, has officially added Pakistan to the list of its approved sellers. This means Pakistanis have access to the world’s largest online market where they can sell their products and, if they get it right, make a fortune.

“Amazon has confirmed that Pakistan has been added to its Sellers’ List. It is a big accomplishment for our e-commerce and will open up vast opportunities for a new breed of young entrepreneurs. We congratulate everyone involved,” tweeted Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment.

To be eligible to sell on Amazon, a person needs to be a resident of the approved countries, have a valid phone number, and an internationally chargeable credit card.

FaceBook WhatsApp
amazon Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ethereum price,bitcoin vs ethereum chart,bitcoin vs ethereum difference,bitcoin or ethereum 2021,ethereum vs bitcoin investment,bitcoin vs ethereum energy consumption,next big cryptocurrency,bitcoin price,ethereum live,what is ethereum,ethereum classic price prediction 2021,ethereum classic,ethereum price prediction,bitcoin vs ethereum,ethereum vs bitcoin,ethereum price prediction 2021,ethereum,samaa news live,samaa news,samaa
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sazgar reveals SUVs Jolion and Haval H6 prices in Pakistan
Sazgar reveals SUVs Jolion and Haval H6 prices in Pakistan
Ethereum or Bitcoin, which one is a better investment?
Ethereum or Bitcoin, which one is a better investment?
Pakistan reduces profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan reduces profit rates on National Savings schemes
Changan wants to be the first to bring self-driving cars...
Changan wants to be the first to bring self-driving cars to Pakistan
Bitcoin plunges to a three-month low as China crackdown intensifies
Bitcoin plunges to a three-month low as China crackdown intensifies
OGRA suggests increasing fuel prices by up to Rs3.25
OGRA suggests increasing fuel prices by up to Rs3.25
Gold goes up Rs1,250 in two days in Pakistan
Gold goes up Rs1,250 in two days in Pakistan
B4U Fraud case: Saif-ur-Rehman's interim bail extended till June 9
B4U Fraud case: Saif-ur-Rehman’s interim bail extended till June 9
Overseas Pakistanis sent 16% more dollars than what exporters earned
Overseas Pakistanis sent 16% more dollars than what exporters earned
Pakistan eases statutory liquidity reserve requirement for exchange companies
Pakistan eases statutory liquidity reserve requirement for exchange companies
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.