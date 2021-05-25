Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
Money

Oppo, Vivo among other companies to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan

It may help reduce mobile phone prices in the country

SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Oppo, Vivo among other companies to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has authorised 19 foreign and local companies to manufacture mobile devices in Pakistan. It is expected to help decrease the prices of cell phones as well as the country’s import bill.

Mobile subscriptions crossed 164 million in 2020, according to the PTA. Owing to the significant size and continuous growth in mobile connectivity, Pakistan has become the world’s seventh largest handset importer in the world as per Trade Map Data.

“Initially valid for the next 10 years, the manufacturers may also establish their own new brand under the authorization, helping in promotion of ‘Manufactured in Pakistan’ culture,” the PTA said in a statement.

Top mobile manufacturers, Vivo, Oppo, Airlink, Transsion, Inovi, Tecno and G-five, have received the authorization to manufacture 2G, 3G and 4G devices.     

Pakistan is looking to not only cater to the local demand of mobile phones but to export them to global markets as well.

“The device manufacturing plants will be instrumental in providing new job opportunities and low-priced handsets for Pakistani users,” said Asim Ayaz, the Engineering Development Board’s general manager. 

The government has introduced a comprehensive and supportive Mobile Manufacturing Policy, subsequent to which the PTA issued Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations in 2021, according to the telecom authority.

“These developments made way for the issuance of manufacturing authorizations, a major milestone in the journey towards ‘Digital Pakistan’,” it said.

This makes the Pakistani market an attractive destination for global brands. But it is largely dependent on imports at present.

The local manufacturing regime remained unattractive, according to PTA. But the situation has now been changing.

Pakistan’s total annual market size is estimated at 34 million handsets. Of them, 20 million are 2G and only 14 million are 3G and 4G, collectively.

According to the PTA, Pakistan imported 28 million handsets in 2019.

