Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

OGRA suggests increasing fuel prices by up to Rs3.25

The PM can reject the proposal

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
OGRA suggests increasing fuel prices by up to Rs3.25

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The Oil and Regulatory Authority has recommended to the government it increase fuel prices by as much as Rs3.25. On Monday, the regulatory authority sent a summary to the government as petroleum prices are reviewed twice a month. OGRA recommends a change in prices by looking at a commodity's international prices. But it is up to Prime Minister Imran Khan to approve it. Ogra proposed increasing petrol by Rs1.9 per liter and high-speed diesel by Rs3.25 per liter. OGRA officials said that the price of kerosene and light diesel is also expected to increase. OGRA added that the government could maintain the current prices by reducing the rate of the petroleum levy. If prices go up, a notification is likely to be issued by the Finance Ministry later today. Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill had earlier this month said that the PM, in order to provide people relief, had decided against raising prices in May. Prices would be kept at the April 16 levels, he had said.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Oil and Regulatory Authority has recommended to the government it increase fuel prices by as much as Rs3.25.

On Monday, the regulatory authority sent a summary to the government as petroleum prices are reviewed twice a month.

OGRA recommends a change in prices by looking at a commodity’s international prices. But it is up to Prime Minister Imran Khan to approve it.

Ogra proposed increasing petrol by Rs1.9 per liter and high-speed diesel by Rs3.25 per liter. OGRA officials said that the price of kerosene and light diesel is also expected to increase.

OGRA added that the government could maintain the current prices by reducing the rate of the petroleum levy. If prices go up, a notification is likely to be issued by the Finance Ministry later today.

Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill had earlier this month said that the PM, in order to provide people relief, had decided against raising prices in May. Prices would be kept at the April 16 levels, he had said.

 
petrol prices
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's new auto policy: Expect cheaper cars, increased production
Pakistan’s new auto policy: Expect cheaper cars, increased production
Ethereum or Bitcoin, which one is a better investment?
Ethereum or Bitcoin, which one is a better investment?
Here's why chicken, egg prices have gone up in Pakistan
Here’s why chicken, egg prices have gone up in Pakistan
Gold expected to rise in Pakistan after Eid
Gold expected to rise in Pakistan after Eid
Changan wants to be the first to bring self-driving cars...
Changan wants to be the first to bring self-driving cars to Pakistan
OGRA suggests increasing fuel prices by up to Rs3.25
OGRA suggests increasing fuel prices by up to Rs3.25
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.