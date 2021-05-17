OGRA suggests increasing fuel prices by up to Rs3.25

The Oil and Regulatory Authority has recommended to the government it increase fuel prices by as much as Rs3.25.

On Monday, the regulatory authority sent a summary to the government as petroleum prices are reviewed twice a month.

OGRA recommends a change in prices by looking at a commodity’s international prices. But it is up to Prime Minister Imran Khan to approve it.

Ogra proposed increasing petrol by Rs1.9 per liter and high-speed diesel by Rs3.25 per liter. OGRA officials said that the price of kerosene and light diesel is also expected to increase.

OGRA added that the government could maintain the current prices by reducing the rate of the petroleum levy. If prices go up, a notification is likely to be issued by the Finance Ministry later today.

Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill had earlier this month said that the PM, in order to provide people relief, had decided against raising prices in May. Prices would be kept at the April 16 levels, he had said.