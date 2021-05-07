Nepra approves 90 paisas per unit increase in electricity price

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has approved a hike of 90 paisas per unit in the power tariff, it said in a notification Friday.

The electricity price was increased on account of fuel price adjustment for the first and second quarters of the current fiscal year, it said.

Power distribution companies had requested the regulator to charge consumers a total of Rs91.36 billion for the first and second quarters of FY2021.

Nepra analysed the data and approved Rs90.36 billion charges in terms of fuel adjustment.

Separately, it reduced the price of electricity by 64 paisas per unit for the month of May.

The new rates will not apply to K-electric customers.