Friday, May 7, 2021  | 24 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

Nepra approves 90 paisas per unit increase in electricity price

It will not apply to K-electric consumers

SAMAA | - Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nepra approves 90 paisas per unit increase in electricity price

Photo: AFP

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has approved a hike of 90 paisas per unit in the power tariff, it said in a notification Friday.

The electricity price was increased on account of fuel price adjustment for the first and second quarters of the current fiscal year, it said.

Power distribution companies had requested the regulator to charge consumers a total of Rs91.36 billion for the first and second quarters of FY2021.

Nepra analysed the data and approved Rs90.36 billion charges in terms of fuel adjustment.

Separately, it reduced the price of electricity by 64 paisas per unit for the month of May.

The new rates will not apply to K-electric customers.

FaceBook WhatsApp
electricity nepra Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Nepra, Pakistan, electricity, electricity price, power tariff
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dogecoin reaches all-time high after Israeli brokerage expands portfolio
Dogecoin reaches all-time high after Israeli brokerage expands portfolio
Pakistan bank branches to remain open on May 10-11
Pakistan bank branches to remain open on May 10-11
Pakistanis get green signal to do business on Amazon
Pakistanis get green signal to do business on Amazon
Pakistan bank branches to remain open this Saturday
Pakistan bank branches to remain open this Saturday
IMF's demand to increase electricity tariff is unjustified: Finance Minister
IMF’s demand to increase electricity tariff is unjustified: Finance Minister
Pakistan regulator cuts LPG price by Rs12.38
Pakistan regulator cuts LPG price by Rs12.38
Govt to focus on stabilising prices, increasing revenue: Shaukat Tarin
Govt to focus on stabilising prices, increasing revenue: Shaukat Tarin
Nepra approves 90 paisas per unit increase in electricity price
Nepra approves 90 paisas per unit increase in electricity price
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.