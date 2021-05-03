Monday, May 3, 2021  | 20 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

IMF’s demand to increase electricity tariff is unjustified: Finance Minister

Says programme to be reviewed

SAMAA | - Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
IMF’s demand to increase electricity tariff is unjustified: Finance Minister

Photo: AFP/file

Listen to the story
Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that it was unjustified for the International Monetary Fund to force Pakistan to increase its electricity tariff and that they would review the programme.    He criticized the IMF for setting conditions that in his opinion have been affecting Pakistan’s economy negatively. On the IMF instructions, Pakistan promised to increase taxes by a massive Rs1.272 trillion and jack up electricity rates by almost Rs4.97 per unit in the remaining three months of this current fiscal year. The IMF said it was necessary to make electricity more expensive because swelling circular debt has been dragging the economy down. He said that Pakistan’s economic wheel has not been moving and an increase in the power tariff was only increasing corruption. “Inflation is rising day by day due to the increase in the electricity tariff,” said the finance minister. Islamabad had signed the 39-month EFF or bailout program with the IMF to avert sovereign default because of a balance-of-payments crisis in 2019. The program will cost Pakistan $180 million in interest payments at less than 3% to be paid in 10 years. This is a cheaper financing option than market-based loans, but it comes with certain conditions. In our case, these conditions include reforms in the energy sector, broadening the tax net, market-based exchange rates and restructuring of government-owned companies that are in loss. Pakistan’s performance on these reforms is reviewed every quarter during the program. Subject to satisfactory performance, the IMF releases more funds. Pakistan had successfully completed the first review of the bailout program in 2019. Following the review, the IMF dispatched a second tranche of $452 million.  Earlier this year, the IMF announced the program has resumed. After completing the second review, the fund said that Pakistan’s performance has been satisfactory. Policies critical to supporting the economy and saving lives and livelihoods have been implemented. As part of the conditions, Pakistan has raised electricity prices to contain inter-corporate debt in the energy sector.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that it was unjustified for the International Monetary Fund to force Pakistan to increase its electricity tariff and that they would review the programme.   

He criticized the IMF for setting conditions that in his opinion have been affecting Pakistan’s economy negatively. On the IMF instructions, Pakistan promised to increase taxes by a massive Rs1.272 trillion and jack up electricity rates by almost Rs4.97 per unit in the remaining three months of this current fiscal year. The IMF said it was necessary to make electricity more expensive because swelling circular debt has been dragging the economy down.

He said that Pakistan’s economic wheel has not been moving and an increase in the power tariff was only increasing corruption.

“Inflation is rising day by day due to the increase in the electricity tariff,” said the finance minister.

Islamabad had signed the 39-month EFF or bailout program with the IMF to avert sovereign default because of a balance-of-payments crisis in 2019. The program will cost Pakistan $180 million in interest payments at less than 3% to be paid in 10 years. This is a cheaper financing option than market-based loans, but it comes with certain conditions.

In our case, these conditions include reforms in the energy sector, broadening the tax net, market-based exchange rates and restructuring of government-owned companies that are in loss.

Pakistan’s performance on these reforms is reviewed every quarter during the program. Subject to satisfactory performance, the IMF releases more funds. Pakistan had successfully completed the first review of the bailout program in 2019. Following the review, the IMF dispatched a second tranche of $452 million. 

Earlier this year, the IMF announced the program has resumed. After completing the second review, the fund said that Pakistan’s performance has been satisfactory. Policies critical to supporting the economy and saving lives and livelihoods have been implemented.

As part of the conditions, Pakistan has raised electricity prices to contain inter-corporate debt in the energy sector.



 
electricity price IMF bailout
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Is Dogecoin the next Bitcoin?
Watch: Is Dogecoin the next Bitcoin?
B4U's Saif-ur-Rehman, son placed on ECL in Rs119b scam
B4U’s Saif-ur-Rehman, son placed on ECL in Rs119b scam
Pakistan discontinues Rs7,500 and Rs15,000 prize bonds
Pakistan discontinues Rs7,500 and Rs15,000 prize bonds
Overseas citizens can now purchase cars for Pakistani relatives online
Overseas citizens can now purchase cars for Pakistani relatives online
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves jump to 53-month high
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves jump to 53-month high
Dollar price climbs again in Pakistan over lockdown fears
Dollar price climbs again in Pakistan over lockdown fears
Gold increases Rs2,600 in two weeks as bitcoin drops
Gold increases Rs2,600 in two weeks as bitcoin drops
Dollar jumps to Rs155 in Pakistan again
Dollar jumps to Rs155 in Pakistan again
Pakistan housing and construction financing shot up historic 36%
Pakistan housing and construction financing shot up historic 36%
Dollar drops below Rs154 in Pakistan
Dollar drops below Rs154 in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.