Govt to train entrepreneurs to help them sell products on Amazon

The Ministry of Industry has decided to train small and medium enterprises of Pakistan to do business through Amazon and reach the international market.

The programme is designed to enable small and medium-sized businesses to sell their products on Amazon. This is expected to help them reach diverse markets and make more profits.

According to e-commerce experts, Pakistani companies need to be fully prepared and educated so that they can do business properly and sustainably on the Amazon platform.

Recently, Amazon allowed Pakistanis to sell their products on the e-commerce site.