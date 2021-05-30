Sunday, May 30, 2021  | 17 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

Government revenues to cross Rs4 trillion this month: Shaukat Tareen

Says PM's construction package stimulated economic growth

SAMAA | - Posted: May 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, government revenues this month will cross Rs4 trillion, Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen said.

In a budget webinar on Sunday, he said that the pandemic pushed Pakistan's economic growth rate to negative last year. "The government then introduced a fiscal stimulus by giving the poor money."

A liquidity stimulus was given by the state bank to both big and small businesses. "The prime minister did a great job by introducing the construction package," Tareen remarked.

"He [PM] realised that construction is one industry which doesn't just bring in labour but also supports around 40 to 42 industries on its own."

When construction was incentivised, the economy started to stabilise and the current account deficit curtailed, the minister pointed out. Economic growth started recovering this year as exports, agriculture, services sector and housing started to pick up.

When this happened, revenues increased. "We have seen a 3.94% increase in economic growth," Tareen said.

But this is where we are now. What do we want in future? "It's an inclusive and sustainable growth over a long period of time."

The Economic Advisory Council is working on how this can be achieved and we will have answers soon, the minister promised.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
economic growth Imran Khan revenues Shaukat Tareen
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
shaukat tareen, Pakistan economic growth, pakistan revenues, finance minister, prime minister imran khan, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold slides in Pakistan
Gold slides in Pakistan
Oppo, Vivo among other companies to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan
Oppo, Vivo among other companies to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan
Pakistan extends deadline to encash Rs25,000 and Rs40,000 prize bonds
Pakistan extends deadline to encash Rs25,000 and Rs40,000 prize bonds
Ethereum blockchain may go greener by late 2021
Ethereum blockchain may go greener by late 2021
Gold jumps Rs2,850 in Pakistan in a single day
Gold jumps Rs2,850 in Pakistan in a single day
Facebook, Nayatel partner to invest in fiber networks in Pakistan
Facebook, Nayatel partner to invest in fiber networks in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange trades record 1.56b shares in a day
Pakistan Stock Exchange trades record 1.56b shares in a day
Central bank expected to keep Pakistan policy rate unchanged
Central bank expected to keep Pakistan policy rate unchanged
Pakistan central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 7%
Pakistan central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 7%
Government revenues to cross Rs4 trillion this month: Shaukat Tareen
Government revenues to cross Rs4 trillion this month: Shaukat Tareen
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.