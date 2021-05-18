Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

Gold goes up Rs1,250 in two days in Pakistan

Increasing inflation and bitcoin panic-selling behind rise

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Gold goes up Rs1,250 in two days in Pakistan

Photo: AFP FILE

Gold’s price per tola jumped Rs1,250 in two days, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa Jewelers Association. It is now valued at Rs107,250.
The price in the international market went to $1,870 an ounce by the time this story was filed. Just last week on May 12, gold was $1,815 per ounce.
A. A. Gold Commodities Director Operations Adnan Agar said that the increase in inflation in the US and the recent bitcoin correction pushed gold up. “These two were the major developments during last week,” he said.
The maverick cryptocurrency lost nearly $15,000 in value just last week as it fell from $58,000 on May 11 to as low as $43,000. It slightly recovered to $45,000 by the time this story was filed.    
Adnan Agar added that the inflation was artificial and not due to an increase in economic activities as normally happens. “The inflation is due an injection of the stimulus packages worth $9 trillion given in the aftermath of the pandemic especially in the US.”   
The stimulus packages weakened the dollar, which was also why gold went up.
The prices of gold and other precious metals go up during uncertain times such as wars and disasters as they are considered safe havens for investment. Their prices fall when stable times are expected ahead. Investors turn to gold when things don’t look in favour of an economy and stocks. The same happened when Covid-19 started to spread globally.
Agar said the price may go up to $1,890 per ounce in the international market before taking a correction. When the price of a commodity or a stock goes up, investors begin to sell to make a profit. In the process, the price comes down, which is known as a correction.  
But on the other hand, when the economy starts improving, investors move to the capital market from gold and other metals. The situation in the US, the biggest economy of the world, plays an important role in influencing gold prices globally.
The price of gold started going up internationally as countries across the world went into lockdowns in March 2020. It rose from $1,471 to reach an all-time high of $2,063 an ounce by August 6. The per tola price in Pakistan peaked at Rs132,000 at that time.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold price
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ethereum price,bitcoin vs ethereum chart,bitcoin vs ethereum difference,bitcoin or ethereum 2021,ethereum vs bitcoin investment,bitcoin vs ethereum energy consumption,next big cryptocurrency,bitcoin price,ethereum live,what is ethereum,ethereum classic price prediction 2021,ethereum classic,ethereum price prediction,bitcoin vs ethereum,ethereum vs bitcoin,ethereum price prediction 2021,ethereum,samaa news live,samaa news,samaa
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ethereum or Bitcoin, which one is a better investment?
Ethereum or Bitcoin, which one is a better investment?
Pakistan's new auto policy: Expect cheaper cars, increased production
Pakistan’s new auto policy: Expect cheaper cars, increased production
Changan wants to be the first to bring self-driving cars...
Changan wants to be the first to bring self-driving cars to Pakistan
OGRA suggests increasing fuel prices by up to Rs3.25
OGRA suggests increasing fuel prices by up to Rs3.25
Overseas Pakistanis sent 16% more dollars than what exporters earned
Overseas Pakistanis sent 16% more dollars than what exporters earned
Gold goes up Rs1,250 in two days in Pakistan
Gold goes up Rs1,250 in two days in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.