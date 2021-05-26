Wednesday, May 26, 2021  | 13 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

Facebook, Nayatel partner to invest in fiber networks in Pakistan

It will bring high-speed internet

SAMAA | - Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Facebook, Nayatel partner to invest in fiber networks in Pakistan

Photo: AFP

Facebook has partnered with internet service provider Nayatel to invest in fiber networks that will bring improved internet speeds to Pakistan. The network will cover eight big cities over the next two years.  

A press release by Nayatel said that it will build, maintain and operate the infrastructure and Facebook will invest in the fiber build and support network planning.

“This high-speed fiber will connect thousands of sites by 2022, and improve capacity and the geographical reach of internet access to approximately 10 to 15 million people across 8 major cities in Pakistan,” it said.

This initiative is the first of its kind for Facebook in Pakistan and is part of a broader strategy to invest in the country and improve connectivity in the region, the press release said.

“Presently only 6% of Pakistan’s cell sites (telecom towers) are connected to fiber optic as compared to 70 to 80% in the rest of the world,” said Wahaj-us-Siraj, CEO Naya Tel. “This is one of the main bottlenecks in providing quality internet service.”

“Cellular companies use wireless network as backhaul instead of fiber optic because of high cost. Since the spectrum and bandwidth are limited, quality of service suffers,” he added.

“Existing infrastructure was okay for GSM and 3G service but it started choking when 4G rolled out. Now as the country is moving towards 5G, it needs fiber connectivity. This project will offer fiber connectivity with lower cost and help improve internet speed,” said Siraj.


FaceBook WhatsApp
Facebook nayatel
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
nayatel, facebook
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sazgar reveals SUVs Jolion and Haval H6 prices in Pakistan
Sazgar reveals SUVs Jolion and Haval H6 prices in Pakistan
Pakistan officially added to Amazon's sellers list
Pakistan officially added to Amazon’s sellers list
FBR to refund excessive duties, taxes it charged on smartphones
FBR to refund excessive duties, taxes it charged on smartphones
Oppo, Vivo among other companies to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan
Oppo, Vivo among other companies to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan
B4U Fraud case: Saif-ur-Rehman's interim bail extended till June 9
B4U Fraud case: Saif-ur-Rehman’s interim bail extended till June 9
Ethereum blockchain may go greener by late 2021
Ethereum blockchain may go greener by late 2021
Pakistan foreign exchange reserves exceed $23 billion: minister
Pakistan foreign exchange reserves exceed $23 billion: minister
Bitcoin plunges to a three-month low as China crackdown intensifies
Bitcoin plunges to a three-month low as China crackdown intensifies
A tola of gold reaches Rs109,300 in Pakistan
A tola of gold reaches Rs109,300 in Pakistan
Pakistan eases statutory liquidity reserve requirement for exchange companies
Pakistan eases statutory liquidity reserve requirement for exchange companies
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.