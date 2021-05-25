Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Ethereum blockchain may go greener by late 2021

Proof-of-stake technology uses significantly less energy

Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has said that the blockchain may move to a low-energy system by 2021-end, a Bloomberg report said.

The technology, called proof-of-stake, uses significantly less energy than the current proof-of-work mining process. The move is expected to reduce the use to 0.001% of that used in the proof-of-work process.

The value of cryptocurrencies including Ethereum have been on the rise in the past few years. Experts say the technology move will reduce its impact on the environment.

Buterin said that he was happy that the proof-of-stake will solve the current problem with the blockchain. He said he has been trying for the move since the blockchain’s inception. Proof-of-work technology’s use of a huge amount of electricity has been widely criticised.

Buterin is optimistic that the shift in the technology would increase the trading of cryptocurrency and its value.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on May 12 that his company would no longer charge bitcoins for selling cars because it consumes too much electricity. The bitcoin crashed after Musk’s statement. At the same time, the price of Ethereum was at an all-time high.

CEO Pantera Capital Dan Morehead agreed with Buterin, and said that the rise in Ethereum’s value is more stable, and more people will be trading in it after the transfer to proof-of-stake.

He said that it was because Ethereum may become more environmentally friendly than bitcoin. It will boost public confidence and increase investment in it.

