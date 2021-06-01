Tuesday, June 1, 2021  | 19 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Money

Budget 2021-22: Govt to spend Rs509b on infrastructure

Development budget to be increased by Rs250 billion

Posted: May 31, 2021
Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 hours ago

Photo: Online

The government will allocate 57% of the Rs900 billion development budget of infrastructure projects.

According to the budget proposal, Rs509 billion will be set aside for the infrastructure projects. The development budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 will be increased by 38% or Rs250 billion.

The development infrastructure projects in the proposal include power, water, transport, communications and housing.

The social sector will receive Rs169 billion, while Rs133 billion will be set aside for special areas, a document regarding development budget 2021-22 revealed.

An amount of Rs110 billion will be allocated for water and Rs60 billion for special packages. The National Highway Authority will receive Rs114 billion for construction of roads. The projects include Karachi Circular Railway, Karachi Freight Corridor, Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway, Blixar-Mianwali, Muzaffargarh-Mianwali, Karachi to Chaman National Highway 25.

