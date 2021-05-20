Thursday, May 20, 2021  | 7 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

B4U Fraud case: Saif-ur-Rehman’s interim bail extended till June 9

NAB says he isn’t cooperating in the investigation

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
B4U Fraud case: Saif-ur-Rehman’s interim bail extended till June 9

The Islamabad High Court has extended interim bail of B4U owner Saif-ur-Rehman’s till June 9 for scamming the public in the name of investment.

Rehman did not appear before the court on Thursday as he had tested positive for Covid-19. His request to remain absent from the hearing was accepted.

A written reply from the National Accountability Bureau was made part of the record.

NAB requested the court to dismiss Rehman’s petition against its call-up notice. Rehman’s lawyer, however, sought time to respond to NAB.

The anti-graft body informed the court that Rehman’s companies were in deficit. The profit made by them for the public was apparently unrealistic, it said.

NAB opposed Rehman’s plea for the extension of bail. “In the public interest, the petition of the accused should be rejected,” it said.

But the court granted the plea and adjourned the hearing till June 9.

Earlier, Rehman and his son Ahmar’s name were put on the Exit Control List so they couldn’t leave the country as their company is being investigated for a fraud.

The two men have been accused of fraudulently encouraging people to invest in their company.

NAB has asked victims of the B4U Global fraud to contact it in Rawalpindi.

B4U Global Investment grew 4.5 times in less than a year with its investor base rising from 100,000 in June to 450,000. It is estimated that the company has attracted billions of rupees in investment.

The Malaysia-returned Pakistani uses a controversial multi-level marketing business model to offer people unrealistic and guaranteed profits. The promise ranges from 7% to 20% a month (or 2.4 times a year), depending on one’s network size.

Earlier in December last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan warned people against investing in any fraudulent schemes that promise hefty profits and unrealistic incentives. B4U was on its list.

Related: What is B4U Global and is it a legitimate business?

“This entity is raising unauthorised deposits from the general public in the name of different investment plans,” the SECP said. It added B4U is working with different companies registered with the SECP, and that the watchdog has already initiated legal proceedings against these companies and their directors.

SAMAA Money received hundreds of questions over the past few months from people who wanted to know if B4U was a legitimate business.

FaceBook WhatsApp
B4U Investments Scam
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ethereum price,bitcoin vs ethereum chart,bitcoin vs ethereum difference,bitcoin or ethereum 2021,ethereum vs bitcoin investment,bitcoin vs ethereum energy consumption,next big cryptocurrency,bitcoin price,ethereum live,what is ethereum,ethereum classic price prediction 2021,ethereum classic,ethereum price prediction,bitcoin vs ethereum,ethereum vs bitcoin,ethereum price prediction 2021,ethereum,samaa news live,samaa news,samaa
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sazgar reveals SUVs Jolion and Haval H6 prices in Pakistan
Sazgar reveals SUVs Jolion and Haval H6 prices in Pakistan
Ethereum or Bitcoin, which one is a better investment?
Ethereum or Bitcoin, which one is a better investment?
Pakistan reduces profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan reduces profit rates on National Savings schemes
Changan wants to be the first to bring self-driving cars...
Changan wants to be the first to bring self-driving cars to Pakistan
Bitcoin plunges to a three-month low as China crackdown intensifies
Bitcoin plunges to a three-month low as China crackdown intensifies
OGRA suggests increasing fuel prices by up to Rs3.25
OGRA suggests increasing fuel prices by up to Rs3.25
Gold goes up Rs1,250 in two days in Pakistan
Gold goes up Rs1,250 in two days in Pakistan
Overseas Pakistanis sent 16% more dollars than what exporters earned
Overseas Pakistanis sent 16% more dollars than what exporters earned
B4U Fraud case: Saif-ur-Rehman's interim bail extended till June 9
B4U Fraud case: Saif-ur-Rehman’s interim bail extended till June 9
Pakistan eases statutory liquidity reserve requirement for exchange companies
Pakistan eases statutory liquidity reserve requirement for exchange companies
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.