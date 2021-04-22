Thursday, April 22, 2021  | 9 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2b

The Thodex website went dark after posting a mysterious message

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2b

Photo: AFP

Turkish prosecutors on Thursday opened an investigation after the Istanbul-based founder of a cryptocurrency exchange shut down his site and fled the country with a reported $2 billion in investors’ assets.

The Thodex website went dark after posting a mysterious message saying it was suspending trading for five days on Wednesday because of an unspecified outside investment.

Turkish security officials then released a photo of Thodex founder Faruk Fatih Ozer going through passport control at Istanbul airport on his way to an unspecified location.

Local media reports said Ozer — reported to be either 27 or 28 years old — had flown either to Albania or Thailand.

HaberTurk and other media said Thodex shut down after running a promotional campaign that sold Dogecoins at a big rebate — but did not allow investors to sell.

Reports said the website and the entire exchange had shut down while holding at least $2 billion from 391,000 investors.

“The victims are panicked,” investors’ lawyer Oguz Evren Kilic was quoted as saying by HaberTurk.

“They are lodging complaints at prosecutors’ offices in the cities they reside.”

Prosecutors launched an investigation into the businessman on charges of “aggravated fraud and founding a criminal organisation”, the private DHA news agency said.

Thodex has launched aggressive campaigns to lure investors.

It had first pledged to distribute luxury cars through a flashy advertising campaign featuring famous Turkish models.

The platform then launched its Dogecoin drive.

The cryptocurrency is getting particularly popular among Turks who are looking to preserve their saving in the middle of a sharp decline in the value of the local lira.

The Turkish crypto market remains unregulated despite growing scepticism from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government about the safety and use of digital currencies.

The Turkish central bank has decided to ban the use of crypto currencies in payments for goods and services starting from April 30.

It warned that cryptos “entail significant risks” because the market is volatile and lacks oversight.

“Wallets can be stolen or used unlawfully without the authorization of their holders,” the central banks warned last week.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cryptocurrency Turkey
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
pakistan stock market, pakistan stock exchange, stock market updates pakistan, pakistani stock market update today, best stocks to buy in 2021, stocks to buy now, best stocks to buy now in 2021, pakistan stock exchange urdu, how to invest in stock exchange, how to buy stock shares in pakistan, pakistan stock share buying, stock market in pakistan urdu
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid: Is it worth the price?
Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid: Is it worth the price?
Audit finds Rs792billion irregularities in ministry of water resources
Audit finds Rs792billion irregularities in ministry of water resources
Pakistan bond auction pushes its reserves to a four-year high
Pakistan bond auction pushes its reserves to a four-year high
Non, France ne regrette rien but Pakistan's exports will tank
Non, France ne regrette rien but Pakistan’s exports will tank
Is Pakistan's stock market getting a new tax policy?
Is Pakistan’s stock market getting a new tax policy?
Beware of fake emails, FBR warns taxpayers
Beware of fake emails, FBR warns taxpayers
Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2b
Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2b
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.