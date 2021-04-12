State Bank announces bank holiday on 1st Ramazan

The State Bank of Pakistan announced on Monday that it will remain closed for public dealings on the first of Ramazan.

All banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks will also remain closed for public dealings. It will be observed as ‘Bank Holiday’ for deduction of Zakat.

However, for all the employees of the banks, DFIs and MFBs it will be a normal working day as they will attend their official assignments, in-office or work-from-home, as designated under the current COVID-19 situation.