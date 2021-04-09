Friday, April 9, 2021  | 25 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

Sindh to align Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur property rates with FBR

The new rates will determine how much tax you pay

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh to align Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur property rates with FBR

Photo: AFP FILE

The Sindh government has been legislating to align its property rates in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur with the valuation table issued by the Federal Board of Revenue, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Friday.

The chief minister announced this at a meeting with World Bank Country Director Mr Najy Binhussin through a video link from CM House.

In July 2019, the FBR issued valuation tables for 21 Pakistani cities, including the three Sindh cities, for Capital Gains Tax collection. These tables specify the rates at which property tax is charged.

The valuation tables for Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur were being aligned with the FBR tables, CM Shah said. The revision will affect the tax paid on properties in these cities.

There are two types of taxes that you pay on property transactions: federal and provincial. These taxes are further divided into more categories. Federal taxes include Capital Gains Tax (charged on selling property) and Advance Tax (charged on buying property).

Related: How much tax do you have to pay on property?

Provincial taxes include Capital Value Tax, registration fee and stamp duty (all three applicable on buying property). These taxes are charged on the minimum property rate, which has been set by the FBR. The valuation rates differ from area to area and the type of property you own, such as a residential open plot, residential built-up property, commercial open plot, commercial built-up property, industrial open plot and built-up property, flats or apartments. You can find the details on the FBR’s website.

The FBR’s revised valuations came after the IMF and FATF called Pakistan’s real estate business a system to turn people’s black money into white. Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur were part of the revised valuation tables, but rates of the federal and Sindh governments were different. These rates are now being aligned.

About resilient institutions for sustainable economy, the chief minister said that  Sindh has been one of the first provinces to prepare a draft Fiscal Responsibility Legislation. It includes Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF) and update of the MTFF periodically during the year, limits on growth of expenditure and on fiscal deficit, he said. The draft legislation has been tabled in the assembly.

On the issue of encroachments, CM Shah said that a Resettlement and Rehabilitation Framework would be developed before removing the encroachments in the province.

The meeting discussed different Karachi projects launched with the assistance of World Bank to review their progress and streamline their funding.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fbr hyderabad Karachi Pakistan Sindh sukkur
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
b4u global pakistan, b4u global investment, b4u global malaysia, b4u scam in pakistan, b4u global scam, b4u global scam or real, b4u trades scam, b4u investment plan pakistan, b4u investment plan pakistan in urdu, b4u registered with secp, b4u registration in pakistan, b4u global registered with secp, b4u investment fake pakistan, b4u investment fake or real, b4u investment fake news, b4u investment fake investment, samaa news live, b4u global, b4u global kya hai
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Proton reveals the price of its sedan Saga
Proton reveals the price of its sedan Saga
Gold price jumps Rs3,100 in Pakistan in two days
Gold price jumps Rs3,100 in Pakistan in two days
What is B4U Global and is it a legitimate business?
What is B4U Global and is it a legitimate business?
Service Global Footwear IPO: How much the stock is worth?
Service Global Footwear IPO: How much the stock is worth?
Gold price falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan over last three days
Gold price falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan over last three days
Pakistan's central bank exploring own digital coin: Reza Baqir
Pakistan’s central bank exploring own digital coin: Reza Baqir
Explainer: Is B4U's RS Coin a fake digital currency?
Explainer: Is B4U’s RS Coin a fake digital currency?
Opinion: Averting another wheat crisis
Opinion: Averting another wheat crisis
Service Global raises Rs2.175 billion from IPO
Service Global raises Rs2.175 billion from IPO
Sindh to align Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur property rates with FBR
Sindh to align Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur property rates with FBR
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.