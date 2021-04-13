Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Money

SBP announces bank timings for Ramazan

Banks to facilitate customers from 10am to 1:30pm Monday-Thursday

Posted: Apr 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SBP announces bank timings for Ramazan

Photo: AFP

The State Bank of Pakistan has announced office hours for all banks and financial institutions during the month of Ramazan.

These institutions will remain open between 10am to 4pm from Monday to Thursday. There will be a prayer break from 2pm to 2:15pm.

On Fridays, office hours will be from 10am to 1pm without break.

The SBP has advised banks to observe banking hours for public dealing from 10am to 1:30pm from Monday to Thursday.

On Fridays, banks will facilitate customers from 10am to 1pm without break.

“After the holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the above timings will automatically be reverted to pre Ramadan-ul-Mubarak timings,” the SBP said.

