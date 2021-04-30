Friday, April 30, 2021  | 17 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Money

Pakistan regulator cuts LPG price by Rs12.38

It will now cost Rs133.25 per kg

Posted: Apr 30, 2021
Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has reduced the price of liquefied petroleum gas by Rs12.38 per kilogram, it announced Friday.

A kilogram of LPG will now cost Rs133.25, according to a notification issued by Ogra. The price of an 11.8kg domestic cylinder has been reduced from Rs1,718 to Rs1,575.

Related: Pakistan petroleum prices to remain unchanged for next 15 days

The price of a commercial cylinder has gone down to Rs6,055 from Rs6,612, it read.

The revised prices will be effective from May 1.

