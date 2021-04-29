Thursday, April 29, 2021  | 16 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Money

Overseas citizens can now purchase cars for Pakistani relatives online

Roshan Apni Car scheme launched

Posted: Apr 29, 2021
Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Overseas Pakistanis who want to purchase a car or any other vehicle for their loved ones in Pakistan can now make the payments online under the Roshan Apni Car programme.

The payments can be made using the Roshan Digital Account, announced State Bank Governor Dr Reza Baqir during a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday.

He remarked that nominal interest rates will be applicable on such vehicles and vehicles will be delivered in less than three months. He thanked car manufacturers and banks for collaborating with the government.

"Banks are offering both conventional and Islamic modes of financing at attractive mark-up rates starting from 7% with priority delivery," Senator Faisal Javed said about the scheme in a tweet.

The government has also launched another scheme under the Roshan brand: Roshan Samaaji Khidmat. This will allow overseas Pakistanis to give charity, donations and Zakat using the portals of different banks. This will enable them to directly donate to the government's Ehsaas programme.

"We know that Pakistanis living abroad love their country and want to serve the nation," said Dr Baqir. This will make the process of donations easier for them.

The State Bank governor shared that the government plans to launch other projects in future to help overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that overseas Pakistanis are the country's biggest untapped resource. Until we are not able to increase our exports, we have to look at other avenues to generate funds and overseas Pakistanis are our resource. "We are trying to increase the participation of the overseas Pakistanis," he remarked, adding that nine million Pakistanis are living abroad.

The country suffered a lot because there was no long-term planning and we never focused on our exports.

He directed the State Bank governor to take help from Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin. Tarin, when he was appointed finance minister for the first time, focused on increasing remittances and we hope to take the numbers higher in our government with his help. Pakistan has received record-breaking remittances but this is just the tip of the iceberg, he added. "Overseas Pakistanis have kept our economy afloat."

