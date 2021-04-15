OGRA recommends Rs2 decrease in petrol price

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has recommended a decrease of Rs2 per litre in petrol prices.

According to a summary sent to the Petroleum Division, prices of both petrol and diesel are recommended to be decreased by Rs2. There’s no information about the change in the price of kerosene oil and light diesel.

The final decision regarding the prices will be taken by the prime minister after consultation with the finance ministry. It is expected to be announced by Thursday evening.

Fuel prices across the country are revised every 15 days. Below are the prices of petroleum products right now: