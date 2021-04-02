Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

NAB arrests suspect for running fraud investment company

He is accused of embezzlement of millions of rupees

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
NAB arrests suspect for running fraud investment company
Listen to the story
The National Accountability Bureau arrested on Friday a suspect for running a fraud company. The accountability department stated that the accused Adam Amin Chaudhary was the Chief Executive Officer of an investment company named All Pakistan Projects. According to its Facebook page, the company describes itself as an “amazing online platform that gives the people of Pakistan, opportunities to get monthly profits on their investments.” “People have the choice to invest through their banks and they can easily withdraw monthly profit to their banks as well. Not only you can get monthly profit, but you can also buy your car and dream house at a total price of 60 to 70% of their original prices,” it stated. It stated that raids are taking place for the arrest of other suspects. NAB stated that the investors, who suffered millions of rupees in losses, can contact its Rawalpindi office for procedures. Chaudhary posted a Facebook video on March 17 in which he denied the accusation of the organisation’s involvement in illegal activities. He added that its legal team had provided the documents for the inquiry. "We have full respect for all those institutions which are working for the country," he said.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The National Accountability Bureau arrested on Friday a suspect for running a fraud company.

The accountability department stated that the accused Adam Amin Chaudhary was the Chief Executive Officer of an investment company named All Pakistan Projects.

According to its Facebook page, the company describes itself as an “amazing online platform that gives the people of Pakistan, opportunities to get monthly profits on their investments.”

“People have the choice to invest through their banks and they can easily withdraw monthly profit to their banks as well. Not only you can get monthly profit, but you can also buy your car and dream house at a total price of 60 to 70% of their original prices,” it stated.

It stated that raids are taking place for the arrest of other suspects.

NAB stated that the investors, who suffered millions of rupees in losses, can contact its Rawalpindi office for procedures.

Chaudhary posted a Facebook video on March 17 in which he denied the accusation of the organisation’s involvement in illegal activities. He added that its legal team had provided the documents for the inquiry.

“We have full respect for all those institutions which are working for the country,” he said.

 
All Pakistan projects fraud investment NAB
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
fraud company, NAB, NAB arrest, All Pakistan Projects, All Pakistan Projects Investments, NAB arrest APP CEO,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
SBP, Meezan Bank explain house loan subsidy scheme
SBP, Meezan Bank explain house loan subsidy scheme
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Honda increases bike price by Rs2,000 in Pakistan
Honda increases bike price by Rs2,000 in Pakistan
Pakistan defers decision to import sugar, cotton from India
Pakistan defers decision to import sugar, cotton from India
Central bank comes clean about SBP Amendment Act 2021
Central bank comes clean about SBP Amendment Act 2021
Pakistan's exports hit 10-year high in March
Pakistan’s exports hit 10-year high in March
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.