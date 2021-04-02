NAB arrests suspect for running fraud investment company

The National Accountability Bureau arrested on Friday a suspect for running a fraud company.

The accountability department stated that the accused Adam Amin Chaudhary was the Chief Executive Officer of an investment company named All Pakistan Projects.

According to its Facebook page, the company describes itself as an “amazing online platform that gives the people of Pakistan, opportunities to get monthly profits on their investments.”

“People have the choice to invest through their banks and they can easily withdraw monthly profit to their banks as well. Not only you can get monthly profit, but you can also buy your car and dream house at a total price of 60 to 70% of their original prices,” it stated.

It stated that raids are taking place for the arrest of other suspects.

NAB stated that the investors, who suffered millions of rupees in losses, can contact its Rawalpindi office for procedures.

Chaudhary posted a Facebook video on March 17 in which he denied the accusation of the organisation’s involvement in illegal activities. He added that its legal team had provided the documents for the inquiry.

“We have full respect for all those institutions which are working for the country,” he said.