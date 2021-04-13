Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

Gold price falls to a 10-month low in Pakistan

A tola now costs Rs102,000

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Gold price falls to a 10-month low in Pakistan

File photo: AFP

The gold price fell to a 10-month low in Pakistan after it fell by another Rs1,500 on Tuesday, according to rates shared by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association.

A tola of gold now costs Rs102,000. It was last selling at this level on June 22, 2020.

The price of gold has been falling across the world. The precious metal has been losing its value since the emergence of several vaccines against the novel coronavirus. The vaccination process has begun in many countries, including the US.

But commodities expert Adnan Agar says that gold is not losing its value only to the improving Covid-19 situation. He believes cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin, have been attracting investment too, which has negatively impacted the gold price.

Prices of gold and other precious metals increase during uncertain times such as wars and disasters as these are considered safe havens for investment. Their prices fall when stable times are expected ahead. Investors turn to gold when things don’t look in favor of the economy and stocks. The same happened during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Agar said the price of bitcoin has increased in the recent past, bringing it in competition with gold and other precious metals. The gold price stood at $1,746 an ounce in the international market by the time this story was filed.

As the economy starts improving, investors move to capital market from gold and other metals. The situation in the US, the biggest economy of the world, plays an important role in influencing gold prices globally.

The gold price started increasing internationally as countries across the world went into lockdowns in March 2020. It rose from $1,471 to reach an all-time high of $2,063 an ounce by August 6. The per tola price in Pakistan peaked to Rs132,000 at the time.

Agar said the gold price will fall to a new low before bouncing back and then again falling a bit lower than the previous low in the coming days.

“But gold price will not fall considerably. US alone has given around $9 trillion stimulus package so there’s enough money in the market that gold price will remain partially supported while capital markets also move up,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold gold price Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
b4u global pakistan, b4u global investment, b4u global malaysia, b4u scam in pakistan, b4u global scam, b4u global scam or real, b4u trades scam, b4u investment plan pakistan, b4u investment plan pakistan in urdu, b4u registered with secp, b4u registration in pakistan, b4u global registered with secp, b4u investment fake pakistan, b4u investment fake or real, b4u investment fake news, b4u investment fake investment, samaa news live, b4u global, b4u global kya hai
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
What is B4U Global and is it a legitimate business?
What is B4U Global and is it a legitimate business?
MG Motors' MG-ZS EV: A promising electric SUV
MG Motors’ MG-ZS EV: A promising electric SUV
Service Global Footwear IPO: How much the stock is worth?
Service Global Footwear IPO: How much the stock is worth?
Pakistan's central bank exploring own digital coin: Reza Baqir
Pakistan’s central bank exploring own digital coin: Reza Baqir
Pakistan fixes nisab of zakat at Rs80,933
Pakistan fixes nisab of zakat at Rs80,933
Gold price falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan over last three days
Gold price falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan over last three days
Service Global raises Rs2.175 billion from IPO
Service Global raises Rs2.175 billion from IPO
Explainer: Is B4U's RS Coin a fake digital currency?
Explainer: Is B4U’s RS Coin a fake digital currency?
State Bank announces bank holiday on 1st Ramazan
State Bank announces bank holiday on 1st Ramazan
Sindh to align Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur property rates with FBR
Sindh to align Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur property rates with FBR
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.