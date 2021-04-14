Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
Changan Pakistan may launch three more cars

It may launch two SUVs, a double cabin pick-up

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Changan Pakistan, the makers of minivan Karvaan, mini pickups M8 and M9, and sedan Alsvin, is now considering launching two SUVs Uni-T and Oshan X7, and double cabin pick-up Hunter.

The 1.5 litre turbo charged small crossover Uni-T falls in the category of Kia Sportage, Toyota CH-R and Nissan Juke.

Meanwhile, Oshan X7, which is also 1.5 turbocharged but a bit bigger and comparable to MG Motors’ MG-HS and Hyundai Tucson.

The 1.9 litre Turbo Charged Hunter is comparable to Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Hilux.

The company has confirmed that it has been testing the three vehicles on Pakistan roads but it has declined to share which cars which will eventually be launched in the country.

“We can launch all three vehicles or launch only a single car,” said a company source. “It is yet to be decided but we are working to bring more cars on our list.”

An auto sector expert Usman Ansari, who runs a blogging website carspiritpk.com, said that Hunter pickup is a competitor of Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Hilux Revo.

“Toyota Hilux has a bigger engine and better torque. But Hunter has comparable torque to D-Max as it has a turbo charged engine,” he said.

Torque is an important feature of off-road vehicles such as pickup trucks and SUVs. Torque is the power an SUV or a pickup can exert while moving on rocky and uneven terrain and mud where other cars may get stuck.

The Changan Pakistan has received green-field status under the Auto Development Policy 2016-21. New companies such as Proton, Kia, Hyundai, MG Motors and Sazgar will be paying lower duties compared to companies already operating in Pakistan such as Toyota, Honda and Suzuki.

The ADP 2016-21 policy ends in June 2021 and the models introduced by new companies, known as entrants in the industry, will be considered for duty relaxations for a complete five-year period. The entrants may introduce a new car after the ADP expires but the later they do this the smaller the window for duty relaxation. But government has yet to give more clarity on this.   

