Samaa TV
Beware of fake emails, FBR warns taxpayers

Advises people to ignore, report emails

Posted: Apr 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Beware of fake emails, FBR warns taxpayers

Photo: SAMAA Digial

Taxpayers across Pakistan have complained that they received fake emails regarding the income tax defaulters list from the Federal Board of Revenue’s official email account.

In a statement on Sunday, the board clarified that it had “no connection” with the emails and said that they were being sent from a fake address: alert@fbr.news.

The emails directed people to check their names in an Income Tax Defaulters List attached in the messages. Some people received emails claiming to contain passwords of the attached defaulter list.

FBR has warned people against downloading the attachments as they can be infected with harmful viruses and malware. The emails should be ignored and reported to concerned authorities immediately.

For official details regarding paying taxes and other important things, you can visit the FBR website.

