B4U’s Saif-ur-Rehman, son placed on ECL in Rs119b scam

The National Accountability Bureau has asked for the names of the owners of B4U Global Saif-ur-Rehman and his son Ahmar to be put on the Exit Control List so they cannot leave the country as their company is being investigated for fraud.

The two men have been accused of fraudulently encouraging people to invest in their company, according to SAMAA Money.

NAB has asked victims of the B4U Global fraud to contact them in Rawalpindi.

B4U Global Investment grew 4.5 times in less than a year with its investor base rising from 100,000 in June to 450,000. It is estimated that the company has attracted billions of rupees in investment.

The Malaysia-returned Pakistani uses a controversial multi-level marketing business model to offer people unrealistic and guaranteed profits. The promise ranges from 7% to 20% a month (or 2.4 times a year), depending on one’s network size.

Earlier in December last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan warned people against investing in any fraudulent schemes that promise hefty profits and unrealistic incentives. B4U was on its list.

“This entity is raising unauthorised deposits from the general public in the name of different investment plans,” the SECP said. It added B4U is working with different companies registered with the SECP, and that the watchdog has already initiated legal proceedings against these companies and their directors.

SAMAA Money has received hundreds of questions over the past few months from people who want to know if B4U is a legitimate business or not.