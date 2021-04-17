Saturday, April 17, 2021  | 4 Ramadhan, 1442
Money

Audit finds Rs792billion irregularities in ministry of water resources

AGP report recommends action against officers involved

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Audit finds Rs792billion irregularities in ministry of water resources

The Auditor General of Pakistan’s report for the year 2020-21 shows irregularities of over Rs792 billion in the accounts ministry of water resources.

Irregularities worth Rs475.59 billion were found in the procurement process for different projects, the report said. Irregularities amounting to Rs287.30 billion in 17 cases are related to financial matters.

The audit report has recommended action against the officers involved in financial irregularities.

