Wednesday, March 3, 2021  | 18 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
X

vs
HOME > Money

PSX’s top performing sectors by returns in February

Returns of the lower six sectors in the list were in negative

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Editing & Writing | Samaa Money
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
PSX’s top performing sectors by returns in February

The cement was the top performing sector in February, with the sector giving a return of over 12%.

It was followed by the telecom sector that gave a return of 7%. Exploration and production and textile sectors return nearly touched 1%.

The last six sectors among the top ten sectors went into the red – i.e. gave negative returns. Those sectors included pharmaceutical, food, fertilizer, autos, engineering, and power.

The power sector, which was last on the list, gave -4% returns.          

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cement PSX telecom
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FBR issues tax notices to 2.1 million Pakistanis
FBR issues tax notices to 2.1 million Pakistanis
KIA has sold more cars than Honda in two months
KIA has sold more cars than Honda in two months
Car scrappage policy should have preceded EV policy: Toyota Pakistan
Car scrappage policy should have preceded EV policy: Toyota Pakistan
Watch: How to make money on stocks without selling them
Watch: How to make money on stocks without selling them
Ogra recommends Rs20 increase in petrol prices
Ogra recommends Rs20 increase in petrol prices
Pakistan maintains petroleum prices for next two weeks
Pakistan maintains petroleum prices for next two weeks
Gold losing the uncertainty gloss in Pakistan
Gold losing the uncertainty gloss in Pakistan
Dollar rate drops below Rs158 after one year
Dollar rate drops below Rs158 after one year
Toyota Pakistan profit doubles in first half of FY2021
Toyota Pakistan profit doubles in first half of FY2021
PSX’s top performing sectors by returns in February
PSX’s top performing sectors by returns in February
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.