PSX’s top performing sectors by returns in February

The cement was the top performing sector in February, with the sector giving a return of over 12%.

It was followed by the telecom sector that gave a return of 7%. Exploration and production and textile sectors return nearly touched 1%.

The last six sectors among the top ten sectors went into the red – i.e. gave negative returns. Those sectors included pharmaceutical, food, fertilizer, autos, engineering, and power.

The power sector, which was last on the list, gave -4% returns.