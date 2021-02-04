Thursday, February 4, 2021  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

The top five selling cars in Pakistan

Any guesses which car is at number 1?

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
The top five selling cars in Pakistan

Despite the Auto Development Policy 2016-21 coming to an end soon, the established Japanese carmakers had the biggest market share of the Pakistan auto industry in 2020.

All the top five selling cars in Pakistan belonged to either Suzuki, Toyota or Honda, with one vague exception.

Number 5

The No. 5 is the most ambiguous spot on the list as this can be claimed by three cars. Honda reports its Civic and City sedan car data together. It sold 21,910 sedans in 2020. Both Civic and City numbers are roughly similar, according to Ahmed Lakhani, a senior research analyst at JS Global. This means roughly 11,000 units of both cars may have been sold last year. Kia may also have sold a similar number of its crossover SUV Sportage, according to the analyst. But the new entrant doesn’t report its car sales data to the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association.

Number 4

Suzuki’s 1,000cc hatchback Cultus is at No. 4, with 13,215 units sold in 2020. However, its sales may come under pressure due to the launch of Changan Alsvin, the cheapest sedan in the country, according to Lakhani.

Number 3

Toyota Yaris, which comes with 1,300cc and 1,500cc engine sizes, occupies the third spot, with 14,172 units sold last year. This was despite the fact that the sedan was launched in March, when the country was in a lockdown. Yaris replaced Corolla 1.3 GLI and XLI.

Number 2

Toyota Corolla saw its 18,825 units sell during the year. Corolla held this spot perhaps for the last time as its 1.3 GLI and XLI variants have been rebranded as Yaris. Corolla has been rebranded as Corolla X, which will have 1,800cc engines.

Number 1

Suzuki’s 660cc Alto was the best-selling car of 2020, with 23,479 units sold during the year. It is an entry-level car, according to Taha Madani, a research analyst at BMA Capital.

“For instance, when a banker is entitled to a car after promotion for the first time, the bank gives them an Alto because it is technically the cheapest car in the country,” Madani said. “There are others like Prince Pearl or United Bravo, which are selling low-cost cars but they don’t share their data and I think they wouldn’t even be selling 5% of Alto.”

Suzuki cars are popular for their resale, and cheap and easily available spare parts. The company is known to offer the lowest-cost cars among established brands in Pakistan. Suzuki discontinued its top selling 800cc Mehran in 2019. In its place, the company reintroduced Alto with a smaller 660cc engine.

“In fact, the Mehran was actually the second-generation Alto introduced in Pakistan in 1989,” said Shakaib Khan, a car enthusiast who runs car repair firm SKMS. “Pakistan may be the only country where same model of different generations are sold at the same time.”   

Pak Suzuki launched the fifth generation 1,000cc Alto in 2000, while selling the 800cc Mehran (second generation Alto) side by side. The 1,000cc Alto was discontinued in 2012.    

The year 2020 for the auto industry

Pakistan’s auto industry struggled to maintain its sales during the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of cars sold in the country dropped to an 11-year low, despite the sales picked up in the second half of the year.

The industry sold 124,000 cars during the year, according to the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association’s data. It was 34% lower than the previous year’s.

The last time the industry sold cars below this level was in 2009. The number of cars sold during the year was recorded at 107,800 during the Great Recession, which made many countries struggle financially.

The highest number of car sales were recorded during 2018, when 255,000 vehicles were sold across Pakistan. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
alto auto sector city civic corolla cultus Yaris
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
wallstreetbets, wallstreetbets reddit, wall street bets reddit down, wallstreetbets gamestop, box spreads robinhood, wallstreetbets robinhood, reddit wallstreetbets
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Atlas Honda once again increases motorbike prices in Pakistan
Atlas Honda once again increases motorbike prices in Pakistan
Bykea admits vulnerability in its database but denies any breach
Bykea admits vulnerability in its database but denies any breach
Govt introducing tracking system for cigarettes, cement, sugar, fertilizer
Govt introducing tracking system for cigarettes, cement, sugar, fertilizer
Pakistan inflation at lowest level in two years: report
Pakistan inflation at lowest level in two years: report
Companies can now apply for manufacturing mobile phones in Pakistan
Companies can now apply for manufacturing mobile phones in Pakistan
Pakistan waives registration fee for IT companies in underserved areas
Pakistan waives registration fee for IT companies in underserved areas
Suzuki GR150 now costs Rs290,000
Suzuki GR150 now costs Rs290,000
Pakistanis can now register complaints against housing finance scheme
Pakistanis can now register complaints against housing finance scheme
Video: Why should you invest in stocks?
Video: Why should you invest in stocks?
AGP gets go-ahead to import Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
AGP gets go-ahead to import Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.