Pakistan’s interest in stock investment increased by 223% in 2020

Google, the biggest search engine, in its Year in Search 2020 report on Pakistan says people’s searches related to investing in stocks increased by 223% in the year 2020.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) crashed last year in March – as the benchmark KSE-100 Index fell from over 39,000 points to nearly 27,000 within two weeks.

But the KSE-100 index recovered and almost reached the 44,000-mark at the end of the year. Investors incurred losses with the crash but most of the investors investing in the stock market after the crash were likely to have made profits.

Google says it has released Year in Search 2020 report for marketers, with insights into how brands can look back to plan forward. The report tried to capture the collective trending searches and sheds light on what captured people’s curiosity for Pakistan. The report shows trends being driven by online users across the country.

“At the same time, businesses are seeking to understand how the pandemic has been changing behaviours and trends within their respective categories and how best to respond in the moments that matter most,” said Google in a press statement.

“COVID-19 has affected people in fundamental ways and has changed how we live our lives significantly. It also created the desire for us to connect to our wider community and give back—as witnessed by the 41% increase in searches for ‘sadaqah’,” said Faraz Azhar, industry head for South Asia, Google Asia Pacific.

Queries on home activities for children have grown over 250% as Pakistanis are finding ways to teach kids at home while adjusting to the “new normal”.

Confronted with their own personal consumption habits during lockdowns, Pakistanis have been reassessing the impact on the environment. A 128% surge in searches for ‘reusable’ was witnessed as people sought ways to change their consumption habits. There was also an increased desire to proactively connect to our wider community to help and give back, with a 122% increase in searches for ‘charity work’.

The year 2020 also saw a 328% increase in searches for ‘dubbed in Urdu’ in Pakistan.

There was a 90% increase in searches for ‘gaming chair’. As social distancing became the new way of life, there was a surge in searches for ‘adopt a pet’ with a 700% increase. Many also have been seeking forms of indulging themselves while spending more time at home—–there was a 140% growth in recipe searches for ‘easy dessert’.

Concerns about one’s health were also on the rise, with 109% growth in searches for ‘disease prevention’ in a year that saw so many lose so much because of the pandemic.