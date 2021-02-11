Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistanis can now invest in India, SBP gives conditional permission

State Bank relaxes conditions for investment abroad

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Pakistanis can now invest in India, SBP gives conditional permission

Photo: FILE

The State Bank has allowed Pakistanis to make equity investments in India but investors need to take permission from the central bank before doing so. 

The bank has now made it easier to make investments in countries that allow capital and profits to be repatriated to Pakistan. The expectations are that when Pakistanis will make investments abroad to make their subsidiaries, profits can be repatriated.  

The amendment in the law has enabled startups, fintech and export companies.

In order to set up an investor or office abroad, it is essential that the records of individuals or institutions should be clean.

There should be no previous case of money laundering or terror financing against companies or individuals who want to make investments abroad.

The State Bank has allowed banks to remit funds abroad on behalf of export-oriented companies, up to 10% of their average annual export earnings from the last three calendar years, or $100,000, whichever is higher.

Banks have been allowed to remit $30,000 from the second year onwards, to meet the annual budgeted expenses of a representative office established or acquired abroad with an annual increase of 10% in expenses, subject to a valid justification.

Resident companies, especially startup firms already operating in Pakistan for not more than seven years, are allowed to form a holding company abroad to raise capital there.

Banks have been allowed to remit up to $10,000, for this purpose. The shareholders of a resident company can swap shares to mirror the shareholding of the local company in the holding company. The holding company is required to bring a majority of funds raised from abroad in Pakistan until the certain thresholds are met.

The State Bank has allowed banks to remit up to $25,000 in a year of an individual to invest in stocks abroad, among other relaxations.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
export fintech remittances sbp
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ponzi scheme vs pyramid scheme, famous ponzi schemes, pyramid scheme pakistan, double shah history, double shah kaise hota hai in urdu, paisa double karne ka tariqa, how to identify a scammer, what to do if you think youre being scammed, how do i know if im being scammed, scammer alert website, recent frauds 2019, list of scamming websites, scamming examples, recent investment frauds, investment frauds cases, types of investment frauds, biggest investment frauds
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pak Suzuki increases car prices by as much as Rs1.1m
Pak Suzuki increases car prices by as much as Rs1.1m
The top five selling cars in Pakistan
The top five selling cars in Pakistan
Gold price staggers as tola drops to Rs111,800
Gold price staggers as tola drops to Rs111,800
If you get 100% profit every month, it's a scheme
If you get 100% profit every month, it’s a scheme
Explainer: Pakistan's mountain of debt
Explainer: Pakistan’s mountain of debt
‘5G services to be launched in Pakistan in December 2022’
‘5G services to be launched in Pakistan in December 2022’
K-Electric seeks Nepra approval to increase electricity price by Rs1.71
K-Electric seeks Nepra approval to increase electricity price by Rs1.71
Video: Here’s how you can buy bitcoin
Video: Here’s how you can buy bitcoin
Consumers to pay Rs1.5 more on their December electricity bills
Consumers to pay Rs1.5 more on their December electricity bills
Pakistanis can now invest in India, SBP gives conditional permission
Pakistanis can now invest in India, SBP gives conditional permission
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.