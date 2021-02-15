Monday, February 15, 2021  | 2 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Money

Pakistan govt maintains petroleum prices for next two weeks

They are revised every 15 days

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan govt maintains petroleum prices for next two weeks

File photo

The government has decided to maintain the petroleum prices for the rest of the month.

The prices are revised every 15 days, but they will remain unchanged from February 16 to February 28, the Petroleum Division said.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority recommended Rs14 increase in the petrol price for the second half of February.

Below are the prices of petroleum products:

Petrol Rs111.90 per litre
High-speed diesel Rs116.07 per litre
Kerosene oil Rs80.19 per litre
Light diesel Rs79.23 per litre

