Pakistan govt maintains petroleum prices for next two weeks

The government has decided to maintain the petroleum prices for the rest of the month.

The prices are revised every 15 days, but they will remain unchanged from February 16 to February 28, the Petroleum Division said.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority recommended Rs14 increase in the petrol price for the second half of February.

Below are the prices of petroleum products:

Petrol Rs111.90 per litre

High-speed diesel Rs116.07 per litre

Kerosene oil Rs80.19 per litre

Light diesel Rs79.23 per litre