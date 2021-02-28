Pakistan maintains petroleum prices for next two weeks

The government has decided to maintain the petroleum prices for the next 15 days.

The prices are revised every 15 days, but they will remain unchanged from March 1 to March 15, the Petroleum Division said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected the summary on increase in petrol prices submitted by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

According to the Ogra summary sent to the Petroleum Division, prices of petrol and diesel were recommended to be increased by Rs20.07 and Rs19.61, respectively.

Below are the prices of petroleum products right now: