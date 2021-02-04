Thursday, February 4, 2021  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Money

Pak Suzuki increases car prices by as much as Rs1.1m

Its APV minivan will now be selling for Rs4.5 million

SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Photo: Pak Suzuki

Pak Suzuki has increased the price of its 1,500cc APV by Rs1.1 million. The minivan will now be selling for Rs4.5 million.

The price of Suzuki’s most selling 660cc Alto car has gone up by Rs35,000. Its two variants will now cost Rs1.4 million and Rs1.6 million.  

Suzuki Swift has seen an increase of Rs215,000 in its price. It’ll now cost Rs2.2 million.

Cultus will now be selling for Rs19.7 million after an increase of Rs70,000. The price of Suzuki Wagon R has gone up by Rs35,000. Its two variants are now priced at Rs1.6 million and Rs1.7 million.

Recently reports emerged that Pak Suzuki was facing issues in delivering cars on time, especially the Cultus and Swift hatchbacks.

“We are unable to deliver the Cultus and Swift cars that were supposed to be delivered in November [2020],” a company official said on January 23. “This is due to supply chain issues the industry is facing.”

According to another source in the company, many car parts come from Japan where production has been affected due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Shipments from Japan come after stopping at places like Singapore.

Shipping lines are short on manpower, which has slowed down the entire process of shipping goods.

The auto industry is not the only one that is facing this problem. International trade as a whole has been affected because of choked shipping lines.

Work at ports slowed down because of a smaller workforce and the COVID-19 restrictions. It has been taking more time to unload cargo from a vessel.

