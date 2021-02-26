Ogra recommends Rs20 increase in petrol prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has recommended an increase of Rs20 per litre in petrol prices.

According to the Ogra summary sent to the Petroleum Division, prices of petrol and diesel are recommended to be increased by Rs20.07 and Rs19.61, respectively. There’s no information about the change in the price of kerosene oil and light diesel.

The prices are revised every 15 days. On February 13, the Ogra recommended an increase of Rs16 in the price of petrol. But the government decided to keep it unchanged.

Below are the prices of petroleum products right now:

Petrol: Rs111.90 per litre

Rs111.90 per litre High-speed diesel: Rs116.07 per litre

Rs116.07 per litre Kerosene oil: Rs80.19 per litre

Rs80.19 per litre Light diesel: Rs79.23 per litre

