K-Electric seeks Nepra approval to increase electricity price by Rs1.71

The K-Eletric has submitted an application to the National Power Regulatory Authority seeking to increase the per unit electricity price by Rs1.71.

The increase is proposed under the monthly fuel adjustment charges. It also requested to decrease the tri-monthly charges by Rs0.11 per unit.

The K-Electric has requested the overall increase of Rs3.23 and decrease of Rs1.52 in the per unit price of the electricity for the period of June 2020 to December 2020 under the fuel adjustment charges, the Nepra said.

Similarly, the power distributor has also requested the increase of Rs3.80 and decrease of Rs3.91 for tri-monthly adjustment for the period of April 2020 to December 2020, the Nepra added.

Nepra documents released Monday show that power consumers have paid Rs 366.18 billion rupees, or 65%, above the actual cost of producing electricity in the past year.

The documents show 119.72 billion units of electricity were produced for the year at a total cost of Rs561 billion. Consumers have paid a total of Rs961 billion for the electricity. This includes the taxes and surcharges levied by the government in addition to the profits of producers and distributors.