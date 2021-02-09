Tuesday, February 9, 2021  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

K-Electric seeks Nepra approval to increase electricity price by Rs1.71

Regulatory body to hear the applicationon on Feb 23

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
K-Electric seeks Nepra approval to increase electricity price by Rs1.71

This file photo shows a K-Electric worker fixing a PMT on Jahangir Road in Karachi. Photo: ONLINERE

The K-Eletric has submitted an application to the National Power Regulatory Authority seeking to increase the per unit electricity price by Rs1.71.

The increase is proposed under the monthly fuel adjustment charges. It also requested to decrease the tri-monthly charges by Rs0.11 per unit.

The K-Electric has requested the overall increase of Rs3.23 and decrease of Rs1.52 in the per unit price of the electricity for the period of June 2020 to December 2020 under the fuel adjustment charges, the Nepra said.

Similarly, the power distributor has also requested the increase of Rs3.80 and decrease of Rs3.91 for tri-monthly adjustment for the period of April 2020 to December 2020, the Nepra added.

Related: Nation overcharged by 65% for electricity

Nepra documents released Monday show that power consumers have paid Rs 366.18 billion rupees, or 65%, above the actual cost of producing electricity in the past year.

The documents show 119.72 billion units of electricity were produced for the year at a total cost of Rs561 billion. Consumers have paid a total of Rs961 billion for the electricity. This includes the taxes and surcharges levied by the government in addition to the profits of producers and distributors.

FaceBook WhatsApp
K-Electric nepra
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Choosing Best Stocks Investment,Stock Trading,Pakistan Stock Trading,Pakistan Select Best Stocks for investment,Investment in Pakistan Stock Exchange,pakistan stock exchange today,psx,psx investment,stock market for beginners,stock market pakistan,stock market explained,stock exchange,investment tips and tricks,step by step investment guide,samaa news,samaa news live,samaa tv live,step by step stock trading tutorial,step by step stock market investing
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pak Suzuki increases car prices by as much as Rs1.1m
Pak Suzuki increases car prices by as much as Rs1.1m
The top five selling cars in Pakistan
The top five selling cars in Pakistan
Gold price staggers as tola drops to Rs111,800
Gold price staggers as tola drops to Rs111,800
If you get 100% profit every month, it's a scheme
If you get 100% profit every month, it’s a scheme
Bykea admits vulnerability in its database but denies any breach
Bykea admits vulnerability in its database but denies any breach
Suzuki GR150 now costs Rs290,000
Suzuki GR150 now costs Rs290,000
Video: Why should you invest in stocks?
Video: Why should you invest in stocks?
AGP gets go-ahead to import Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
AGP gets go-ahead to import Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
Explainer: Pakistan's mountain of debt
Explainer: Pakistan’s mountain of debt
K-Electric seeks Nepra approval to increase electricity price by Rs1.71
K-Electric seeks Nepra approval to increase electricity price by Rs1.71
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.