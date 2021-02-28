Sunday, February 28, 2021  | 15 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

FBR issues tax notices to 2.1 million Pakistanis

They either didn't file returns, misinformed or hid their income

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
FBR issues tax notices to 2.1 million Pakistanis

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Federal Board of Revenue has issued notices tax notices to 2.1 million people across the country, it said Sunday.

These individuals either didn’t file their returns, misinformed the tax authorities or hid their income, the FBR said in a statement.

The number of tax filers in Pakistan has increased to 2,623,000, according to the FBR. During the same period last year, 2,430,000 people filed their wealth statements.

The FBR seized 57% more goods as compared to the same period in the last fiscal year. It confiscated consignments worth Rs4 billion in the month of February alone.

Point-of-sale machines were installed at 9,952 major retail stores across the country, the revenue authority said.

Several shopping centres have also been linked with the FBR’s system, it added.

The FBR has warned of action against the ones not abiding by the tax laws.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fbr Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
KIA has sold more cars than Honda in two months
KIA has sold more cars than Honda in two months
Car scrappage policy should have preceded EV policy: Toyota Pakistan
Car scrappage policy should have preceded EV policy: Toyota Pakistan
Watch: How to make money on stocks without selling them
Watch: How to make money on stocks without selling them
Ogra recommends Rs20 increase in petrol prices
Ogra recommends Rs20 increase in petrol prices
FBR issues tax notices to 2.1 million Pakistanis
FBR issues tax notices to 2.1 million Pakistanis
Pakistan maintains petroleum prices for next two weeks
Pakistan maintains petroleum prices for next two weeks
Toyota Pakistan profit doubles in first half of FY2021
Toyota Pakistan profit doubles in first half of FY2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.