HOME > Video

Fact-check: #WaqarZakaWas(Not)Right

He can't clear Pakistan's debt through bitcoin profits as claimed

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan’s biggest advocate of cryptocurrency, Waqar Zaka, claimed had the government listened to his idea in 2016, the country would have paid its debt by now. The TV show host-cum-social media star wanted the government to invest in bitcoin (when it was worth $268 a unit) and legalize the cryptocurrency in Pakistan. He pointed to the skyrocketing of bitcoin price ($26,390 a unit) in a December 2020 video, saying that he was right. A disappointed Zaka asked his followers to start the #WaqarZakaWasRight trend and tag politicians who didn’t listen to him. Within hours, it was among the top three trends on Twitter. In this video, SAMAA Money puts his theory to test to find out if it was a populist statement or one supported by maths.

MOST READ
Booking for Kia's SUV Sorento to start from Friday
Kia announces price of new mid-size SUV Sorento
OGRA recommends Rs16 increase in petrol prices
Pakistan govt maintains petroleum prices for next two weeks
Is Changan Alsvin worth the money?
Meezan Bank suspends Mummy Club’s account for not being Islamic
Govt eases tax regime for overseas Pakistanis
Strepsils to file an appeal against competition commission's decision: company
Suzuki sold 62% more cars this January
IMF bailout for Pakistan resumes after COVID-19
