Is Changan Alsvin worth the money?

Watch SAMAA Money's review to find out

Posted: Feb 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

In this video Samaa Money’s Bilal Hussain looks into the features of Alsvin. Master Changan Motors gave us the opportunity to review its Alsvin’s top-of-the-chain variant Lumiere. It costs Rs2.55 million.

Last month, Master Changan Motor launched its sedan car Alsvin and stopped booking till June after it said it received an overwhelming response. It is the cheapest sedan in Pakistan with its lowest variant priced at Rs2.2 million.

Experts say Alsvin can compete with high-end hatchbacks such as Suzuki Swift and Kia Picanto, and low-end sedans such as Toyota Yaris and Honda City.

Car Review changan alsvin
 
