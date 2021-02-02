Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Bykea admits vulnerability in its database but denies any breach

The company has now engaged cybersecurity firms for data protection

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Bykea admits vulnerability in its database but denies any breach

Photo: Bykea/Facebook

Bykea, the two-wheel ride-hailing service provider, has confirmed that Safety Detectives helped it resolve a vulnerability in its database. However, the white hats, or ethical hackers, were not given either the bounty or recognition they deserved, it said.     

“It was not a data breach,” said Rafay Baloch, a cybersecurity researcher. “They (Safety Detectives) found a loophole (vulnerability) in Bykea’s database.”   

Bykea endured a hacking attempt in August 2020, when the company’s data was hacked but the hackers couldn’t do anything except deleting it. The company said the data was restored in 24 hours from the backup.

In November last year, Safety Detectives reported another vulnerability on one of Bykea’s backup logging nodes. The company had it fixed but as a standard practice did not recognize it or offer any bounty.

“All big tech companies such as Google have their Vulnerability Disclosure or Bounty programs,” Baloch said. “Bykea has now announced it.”

Baloch criticized Safety Detectives for reporting a vulnerability as if data had been breached. He, however, said that a loophole was pointed out and the data could have been breached. Bykea also confessed that its rider data was not encrypted.

Safety Detectives recently published an article ‘Multimillion-dollar Pakistani delivery company leaks 400+ million files’ on Bykea’s vulnerability. It said that 200GB of data was exposed, not breached.     

Bykea says that its representatives were in touch with Safety Detectives and acknowledged that it helped the Bykea security team resolve the vulnerability.

“Unlike what bloggers in the aftermath of the article on Security Detectives’ site inferred, this was a vulnerability identification, not a breach of data for criminal purposes,” Bykea said in a statement.

“The citation of 400 million files mostly comprises millions of GPS pinpoints that Bykea solicits in tracking over a two-week period in 2020 and drivers can be rest assured that national ID data is encrypted now on Bykea.

“Security researchers and teams like Safety Detectives play a crucial role in creating awareness and helping companies all around the world identify and plug their weaknesses, a contribution Bykea explicitly welcomes,” Bykea founder Muneeb Maayr said.

The company said that it has engaged cybersecurity firms including SecurityWall that ran pen tests on Bykea’s infrastructure and launched a vulnerability disclosure program with HackerOne.

“The company is exploring ways to build ongoing collaborations with ethical hackers to advance their mutual interests of building a secure digital economy protecting personal information,” it added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bykea cyber security data breach
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Pakistan, Alsvin, Changan Alsvin, Master Motors, own-money, master changan motors
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Will Pakistanis have to pay own-money for Changan Alsvin too?
Will Pakistanis have to pay own-money for Changan Alsvin too?
Atlas Honda once again increases motorbike prices in Pakistan
Atlas Honda once again increases motorbike prices in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange sets 13-year record for single-day trade value
Pakistan Stock Exchange sets 13-year record for single-day trade value
Govt introducing tracking system for cigarettes, cement, sugar, fertilizer
Govt introducing tracking system for cigarettes, cement, sugar, fertilizer
Pakistan waives registration fee for IT companies in underserved areas
Pakistan waives registration fee for IT companies in underserved areas
Pakistan inflation at lowest level in two years: report
Pakistan inflation at lowest level in two years: report
Companies can now apply for manufacturing mobile phones in Pakistan
Companies can now apply for manufacturing mobile phones in Pakistan
Pakistanis can now register complaints against housing finance scheme
Pakistanis can now register complaints against housing finance scheme
Suzuki GR150 now costs Rs290,000
Suzuki GR150 now costs Rs290,000
Video Explainer: What's going on in Wall Street
Video Explainer: What’s going on in Wall Street
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.